16 Zags WBB Travel to Malibu

The Women have travelled to Malibu to take on Pepperdine for a match that starts at 5pm EST and will be shown on ESPN+.

The Waves have had a tough 23-24’ campaign as they currently have a 5-22 overall record with just three wins against D1 opponents, one win in WCC play (against USD in early January), and a thirteen game losing streak. In WCC play, the Waves are averaging 35.3% overall shooting, 19% from three, 9.8 assists and 18.2 turnovers per game.

Pepperdine will be led by senior forward Jane Nwaba. Despite standing at 5’10”, she tops her team in pretty much every statistic with her 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game. Coming into this game, she’s sitting on an eight game run with double digit scoring that has her scoring just under 14 points while grabbing nearly 9 rebounds per game. While she shoots above 2 three pointers per game, she does most of her damage inside the arc. I wasn’t able to watch the first Pepperdine game so I’ll be interested to see where she gets her points given her smaller stature as a forward. Pepperdine actually has a fairly tall roster, particularly with their guards, so I’d imagine Ejim will be Nwaba’s primary defender and, if so, I’m expecting a fun battle between the two.

For the Zags, it’s possible that the quick turn around from their Thursday game along with having to travel to Southern California could impact their energy. As such, I’m hoping that they can channel their competitive spirit to overcome any lag to play focused defense while not letting up on offense. Honestly, I hope they do better than I’ve done in writing this game preview.

Hit the comments below during the game to share your thoughts and I’ll catch you later with the game recap.