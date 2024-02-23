16 Zags Down the Dons

Yesterday was one of ups and downs.

Around midday, the Gonzaga Women’s X account posted a statement from Bree Salenbien stating that she had suffered her third ACL tear and was going to need time to process how this impacts her playing career moving forward. I updated my game preview from yesterday to post my statement, but I just want to stress how much I, and likely all of you, just want her to recover and live a successful life with or without basketball.

So with heavy hearts, I prepped for the Dons game, but then, before the tipoff, Gonzaga got massively positive news to flip the vibe: Yvonne Ejim will be returning to Spokane for one more year!

Wow...just wow. While it’s too early to really discuss the status of the team next year, having a player of her caliber come back is amazing news for the Zags and terribly news for everyone in the WCC.

I will address these items in more detail with future articles, but I want to spend this time covering the USF game, which, much like the above news, was a bit up and down despite Gonzaga winning decisively 74-48.

Let’s review some game defining stats:

Gonzaga Defense: after some uncharacteristically subpar defensive performances during their recent road trip, the Bulldogs brought a higher level of intensity last night. The rotations were crisp, they minimized penetrating drives into the pain, and generally forced USF into less than ideal shooting positions. I highlighted how much the Dons rely upon the deep ball for their offense and Coach Fortier must’ve been preaching the same to her team as they held USF to just 3-24 on the night, their third worst performance of the season, and just 48 points, which represents their second lowest total this campaign. Wonderful to see this team recognize their deficits and respond with gusto.

Gonzaga Offense: while the defense stepped up after the road trip, the offense looked a bit off yesterday, particularly in the first half where they shot 7-18 from two and 4-13 from three. The saving grace for their offensive shooting came in the third quarter when the team dropped a game high 24 points while going 8-10 inside the arc and 2-5 from deep. That being said, the overall shooting and scoring numbers are incredibly similar to the last matchup with the Dons when Gonzaga scored 73 points on 17-45 and 7-22 splits compared to last evening where they scored 74 points on 20-36 and 7-24 splits. Honestly, I think the team could’ve improved some of the off-ball movement, but overall respect to USF who played tough defense and made the Bulldogs earn their points.

Gonzaga Ball Distribution: the last matchup with the Dons must’ve peeved Coach Fortier as her team had fewer assists than turnovers for only the third time this season and first they had emerged victorious. In that game, Gonzaga created 15 assists and 20 turnovers. Compare that to last night where Gonzaga dished out a respectable 19 assists while only coughing up 6 turnovers, their lowest of the season. While the Truongs didn’t shoot the ball well, combining for 1-6 from two and 4-14 from three, they managed the ball extremely well as they both distributed 5 assists with only Kayleigh committing a single turnover.

USF offense: after an abysmal first half performance where they shot 1-18 from deep, the coaching staff clearly made some adjustments as the team would go on to only shoot 6 three pointers the remainder of the game, making just two of those attempts. One has to wonder how they could’ve done if they were able to convert some of those opportunities as they actually shot 53% from inside the arc, which I have to imagine ranks as one of their better performances of the season, while also matching Gonzaga for points in the paint with 28. Interesting to say the least.

Rebounding: in the last matchup, Gonzaga outrebounded USF 46-24, but this game was far more even as in the end, the Bulldogs grabbed 36 while the Dons snagged 34. That’s interesting to me because USF’s leading rebounder, Debora Dosa Santos, who averages 10.4 per game only played 12 minutes

Maybe the best part of the game was the end, not just because Gonzaga won the match, but because the team got to formally celebrate their WCC Regular Season Championship in the Kennel by cutting down the nets. I loved Brynna Maxwell’s postgame interview where she highlighted playing with your best friend and the team chemistry. As an observer of the team, the chemistry looks obvious on the floor, but to hear a player confirm what I feel while watching the games brings a warmth to my heart because those are the things that these players will likely remember for a long time, if not forever.

Shame on ESPN+ for cutting the footage when Bree was about to climb the ladder to cut down the net. I needed to see that and all of the other players shine in their moment. #FREETHEFOOTAGE lol

Gonzaga faces off against Pepperdine tomorrow in Malibu at 5pm EST and will be shown on ESPN+. I will try to get a game preview up at a reasonable time. Thank you all for following this site and, more importantly, this team because they deserve it.