Gonzaga Plays a Complete Game Against Portland, 86-65

Gonzaga (21-6, 11-2) fans didn’t travel to the Rose City as well as I had hoped. As for Portland’s (9-20, 3-11) new court design, do we like the simplicity of it or is it too boring?

Might be smallest crowd for GU-Portland I’ve seen at the Chiles Center (since 2008) pic.twitter.com/Nt0rubKBAg — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) February 23, 2024

Gonzaga’s bigs overpowered the undersized Portland underclassmen and Graham Ike (20 points on 9-14 FG, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block) led the charge. Are we that surprised? This was his seventh double-double of the season. Ike has now scored 20+ points in four consecutive games.

Ben Gregg (13 points on 5-9 FG and 3-6 3PT, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 1 steal) loves playing back home in Portland. This was his first time playing in the starting lineup at the Chiles Center and all his family/friends were there to witness it. Gregg didn’t disappoint.

Gonzaga has been killing it on the glass all season long and it was no different against Portland. The Zags edged out the Pilots by an extreme margin of 50-29. Ben Gregg has expressed the importance of the frontcourt's duty to crash the boards. “If we’re playing three bigs (Ike, Watson, and Gregg), we have to pound them on the glass. Coach (Few) always tells us that.”

Nolan Hickman (19 points on 7-12 FG and 4-8 3PT, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) has really hit his stride from deep in 2024, absolutely locked in. His shooting form somehow looks more quick, more fluid than it was a few months ago. You can tell Hickman has obviously been putting extra time in the gym working on his mechanics. The guard is 12-22 3PT (54.5 3PT%) in the last three games and leads the West Coast Conference in three-pointers made with 39 made since conference play started.

Since Gonzaga had control for majority of the game, Few went deep in the bench which is always great to see. 13 Zags received playing time against the Pilots. Gonzaga’s x-factor heading into the final stretch/postseason seems to always change for me with the ups-and-downs this season has given but right now, it looks like Dusty Stromer and Luka Krajnovic off the bench. I have a feeling the guard depth is going to be given some opportunities down the road and will need step up in certain situations.

Redemption is on the mind against Santa Clara on Saturday at 7 PM PT on ESPN2. This will be a special night as Gonzaga will honor Mr. Spokane on Senior Night. Anton Watson is the definition of a true Zag.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho