Santa Clara @ Gonzaga Preview

Isiah Harwell moved his official visit date from February 3rd to this weekend so he will be in attendance when the Zags host Santa Clara. Texas, North Carolina, Alabama, Baylor, UCLA, Cal, Houston and Idaho State are all in the mix for Harwell. The Zags and the Tar Heels seem like the frontrunners for the star junior from Idaho. Time for Gonzaga to put on a show for the #11 recruit in the ESPN60.

The first matchup between these two programs down in the Silicon Valley was a disaster. Gonzaga shot an ugly 2-20 3PT and were outrebounded 44-31 by Santa Clara back in January. Come out the gates hot and stay focused for the full 40 minutes. Can’t let off the gas pedal against the Broncos even for a bit. Vengeance is on the mind for the Zags.

Herb Sendek has turned Santa Clara into a respectable program out on the West Coast over the last half of a decade. He has produced two NBA first round picks (Jalen Williams, Brandin Podziemski) and won 20+ games in three of the last four seasons (including two NIT appearances). It looks as if he will extend that streak one season further.

Santa Clara’s record -

18-10, 9-4 (W vs Utah Tech, W vs Saint Francis, W @ Stanford, W vs Southeastern Louisiana, W vs Mississippi Valley State, W vs Oregon, L vs Ohio State, W vs Menlo College, L @ California, L vs New Mexico, L vs Utah State, W vs Washington State, L @ San Jose State, W vs Duquesne, L vs Yale, W @ LMU, W @ Pepperdine, W vs #23 Gonzaga, L vs Saint Mary’s, W @ Pacific, W vs Portland, W vs Pepperdine, L @ Saint Mary’s, L vs USD, L @ USF, W vs Pacific, W @ USD, W vs LMU)

Key stats -

76.6 PPG

71.1 points allowed

46.3 FG%

35.6 3P%

70.8 FT%

39.2 RPG

15.4 APG

4.9 SPG

2.6 BPG

13.0 TO

KenPom rankings -

#113 overall

109.7 adjusted offensive efficiency (#109)

103.9 adjusted defensive efficiency (#124)

Key player to watch for -

Adama Bal (junior, guard/forward) - 14.6 PPG on 44.6 FG% - 35.0 3P% - 84.2 FT%, 3.0 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.0 SPG

Herb Sendek has yet another NBA prospect in the Arizona transfer. You can tell how much Bal has physically developed since leaving Tucson after two seasons under Tommy Lloyd. To think the Frenchman could have been a Zag if Lloyd had stayed in Spokane.

Bal was the reason the Broncos came out with the victory over the Zags in the first matchup due to his game-winning floater. “He’s a three-level scorer,” Ben Gregg had to say on the Santa Clara star. “He’s a big, long, tall guard who’s athletic and can shoot the ball as well... so being able to shut him down and don’t let his length get to the rim and score over guys, just playing physical. He’s super talented, scoring a lot of points.”

He made his return to the court in the past game against LMU but finished with 0 points in 29 minutes. Bal was out for three games for undisclosed reasons.

Due to Santa Clara’s massive size in the frontcourt, The three-headed monster in Gregg - Watson - Ike will have their hands full near the rim. Gonzaga doesn’t have any more room for excuses on their NCAA Tournament resume and losing twice to Santa Clara twice in the season doesn’t look good to anyone.

This will also be a special night in honor of Gonzaga’s lone senior, Anton Watson. He has given everything he has to the Spokane community for his entire life and it’s time to show him the love right back. Saturday on ESPN2 at 7 PM PT.

