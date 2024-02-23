Gonzaga’s International Targets

Nolan Traore - 6’3” G - France (Class of 2024)

offers - Alabama, Xavier, Gonzaga

Traore would fit Gonzaga’s fast pace and offensive playing style perfectly. He has a diverse offensive arsenal. The Frenchmen is a strong perimeter shooter and has finesse as a paint finisher. The dynamic combo guard visited campus back in December. ”That was great. I met great people. I liked it. I did basic stuff like get to know everyone and their staff, see the facilities, visit the city.” He’s still open to pursuing the professional route like the NBL/Europe and skipping college completely. “I don’t know when but I will take my time and study my options.”

Julius Halaifonua - 7’0” C - New Zealand (Class of 2025)

offers - Xavier, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Marquette, Gonzaga

Halaifonua averaged 12.0 PPG on 72.5 FG% and 8.5 RPG in four games for the Australia NBA Global Academy. He has an excellent feel for the game and basketball IQ. As a scorer, Halaifonua does his work as a post scorer, face-up shooter, and finishing in the dunker spot. The Aussie has solid mid-range touch and NBA-ready footwork. He has an excellent feel passing out of the post to cutters or with kick-outs as well.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho