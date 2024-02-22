16 Zags WBB Kick Off a Busy Week

Over the next week, the Zags will finish off the regular season of WCC play with three games. The first takes place tonight with the Bulldogs hosting USF in the friendly confines of the McCarthey Center at 9pm EST and will be shown on ESPN+/SWX. Two days later, the team travels to Malibu to face off against Pepperdine before travelling back home to take on Portland for a rare Wednesday game. Three games, seven days, and two thousand miles of travel. Rough week in my opinion.

When looking at tonight’s opponent, the Zags will be facing a Dons team that has surprised the conference this year as they currently sit in 4th place with a 7-5 record after being predicted to finish 7th place in the WCC Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Dons love to shoot the three ball as 36% of their shots this season have come from range and they convert the third highest per game in the conference. That being said, they only convert 30.3% of those attempts and, at least in conference play, their ability to knock down those shots looks to be the lynch pin for the team’s chance of victory. Case in point, in their seven wins, USF has shot 38% from deep while in their loses, the team has converted just 24% from range and against the Zags last month, the Dons shot 3-20 from beyond the arc. Their star senior guard, Jasmine Gayles, who’s ranked third in the WCC with 17.6 points per game, will be an important factor in this area as in those wins, she’s shot nearly 41% while in those loses, she’s converted only 30% of her deep attempts.

On the defensive side, the Dons may feature the second worst defense in the conference by allowing opponents to score 67 points per game, but they’re three point defense is actually leading the WCC. On the season, USF is allowing their foes to convert just 30.3% of deep shots and in the conference, their restricting teams to just 28.3% efficiency. In their worst three point defensive game, a loss to Santa Clara, they allowed 38.1% of those shots to all through the net. While those numbers look good, I want to highlight the Gonzaga three point defense for a moment. On the season, the team has allowed teams to shoot 29.7% and in conference play, that number falls to just 21.5%, which is crazy considering that they’ve allowed three opponents, USD and St. Mary’s twice, to shoot >43% from range.

Something else to watch in this game will be USF’s ability to reach the charity stripe as they are second in the conference with 17.9 attempts per game where they shoot 69.4%, which is pretty paltry compared to Gonzaga’s 79.5%, but still ranks fourth in the WCC. In the last game against the Zags, the Dons had 15 free throw attempts, but severely faltered as they only made seven of those freebies, which was they’re lowest conversion rate of the season.

To continue the thread of the last USF-Gonzaga matchup, I want to highlight a couple of other areas that deserve review. The Dons played a physical game last time out, which may not have paid off when looking at the rebounding numbers where the lost 46-24, but resulted in a less than ideal offensive performance for the Zags. In that game, the Bulldogs coughed up 20 turnovers, their second highest of the season, created only 15 assists, the second lowest of the season, and had their fifth worst shooting performance of the season by going 26-57 overall and 7-22 from deep that resulted in only three players reaching double figures. Thankfully the Dons couldn’t capitalize on Gonzaga’s offensive struggles as their shooting performance was their sixth worse on the season and their 54 points was the fourth lowest this campaign. I’ll be interested to see if these trends continue with tonight’s matchup.

On a somewhat unrelated note, does anyone know what’s going on with Bree Salenbien? She was absent from the team on this past road trip and I didn’t see her in any of the videos/pictures when the squad showed up to the Kennel to celebrate their achievements. I’m hoping she’s not injured and she’s back with the team soon.

To Bree: I’m sorry that this has happened to you. I wish you a speedy recovery, not just physically, but emotionally. I cannot imagine having one ACL tear, but three seems borderline unbearable. I hope that you can utilize your support network to help you rebuild and guide you towards your next path, whether that be on the court or even at the Gonzaga. You will be in my heart.

