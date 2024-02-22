Gonzaga @ Portland Preview

Shantay Legans started off his career in the Rose City on a high note but the wins have been minimal in the past couple of seasons. He does have a relatively young roster filled with a lot of underclassmen so I do expect a bigger jump in competition from Portland come next season. The bright spot of a Legans-led program is the high scoring offense. The Pilots have scored the most single season points in school history each of the last two years. Portland scored 2,524 points in his inaugural 2021-2022 season and then broke that record with 2,566 total points last season. In 2023-2024, the Pilots have scored 2,016 points through 28 games so far.

Tyler Harris (12.1 PPG on 46.5 FG% and 36.0 3PT% to go along with 1.0 SPG) didn’t play against the Zags in the first game due to an ankle injury he was dealing with. The star freshman returned to the court last Thursday at San Diego but did miss this past Saturday’s game at Pepperdine because of an illness. Harris has missed seven of the last ten games due to injury/illness and is considered day-to-day but I expect he should be a go for tonight’s matchup. That means we would finally get to witness the battle between two of the top freshman in the West Coast Conference. Braden Huff has earned WCC Freshman of the Week honors four times this season while Tyler Harris has won the award three times.

Harris has been one of the most productive freshmen in the nation this year. He ranks sixth nationally among freshmen in rebounds (7.4 RPG) and his five double-doubles are tied for fourth most in the country for freshmen. Harris also ranks sixth in the WCC in rebounding and fifth in blocked shots per game (0.9 BPG). Fun fact, he’s the first true freshman to start a season-opener in Shantay Legans’ seven years as a head coach (four w/ Eastern Washington, three w/ Portland).

Portland’s record -

9-19, 3-10 (W vs Long Beach State, W vs Lewis and Clark, W vs UC Riverside, L vs Tennessee State, L @ Nevada W vs Willamette, L vs Utah, L @ Portland State, W vs Wyoming, L vs Air Force, L @ North Dakota State, W @ North Dakota, L vs Grand Canyon, L @ Hawaii, L vs UMass, L vs Temple, W vs Pacific, L @ Saint Mary’s, L @ USF, L @ Santa Clara, L vs San Diego, L @ LMU, L vs USF, W @ Pacific, W vs Pepperdine, L @ Gonzaga, L vs Saint Mary’s, L @ San Diego, L @ Pepperdine)

72.0 PPG

80.7 points allowed

43.8 FG%

33.7 3P%

72.2 FT%

33.8 RPG (tied for 332nd in the nation)

13.4 APG

4.5 SPG

2.3 BPG

13.1 TO

KenPom rankings -

#315 overall

101.7 adjusted offensive efficiency (#253)

114.3 adjusted defensive efficiency (#337)

Key player to watch for -

Tyler Robertson (senior, guard) - 16.1 PPG on 45.1 FG% and 34.7 3PT%, 4.0 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.0 SPG

Robertson ranks second in the WCC in scoring and minutes per game (35.0 MPG). He’s one of three players nationally with totals of 1,750 points, 600 rebounds and 475 assist(Tristen Newton - UConn and Baylor Scheierman - Creighton). The focal point for Portland needs to be shadowed all game long. Robertson has the green light to shoot wherever he is on the floor.

Portland attempts the 39th most three-pointers in the nation at 25.6 attempts per game so perimeter defense needs to be the key. Obviously, the Zags have their gauntlet of the West Coast Conference schedule coming up (Santa Clara, at USF in the Chase Center, at Saint Mary’s) but Gonzaga needs to do everything and anything to avoid a bad loss like this one. That can absolutely destroy their NCAA Tournament resume.

Gonzaga looks to make it five straight W’s as they travel down to Chiles Center to take on Portland at 6 PM PT on ESPN+. Zags always travel well for that matchup so it should be a heavy navy blue and red crowd.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho