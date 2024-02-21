Ryan Nembhard Wins Second WCC Player of the Week Award

The Dime Dropper. Pretty easy choice this week with Ryan Nembhard grabbing two straight double-doubles. 16 points on 7-11 FG/2-3 3PT, 11 assists, and 3 steals against LMU and 18 points on 7-14 FG/2-6 3PT, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal against Pacific. The junior became the first Zag to get back-to-back double-doubles with assists since Dan Dickau on January 12th and 13th, 2001 (13 points and 10 assists at USF and 15 points and 12 assists at Saint Mary’s).

Nembhard is averaging 12.5 PPG on 43.7 FG% and 31.0 3PT%, 6.3 APG (14th in the country), 3.7 RPG, and 1.2 SPG in 26 starts for the Zags this season.

This is Gonzaga’s fourth WCC Player of the Week accolade this season (Anton Wtson - November 27th, Ryan Nembhard - December 4th, Graham Ike - January 29th, Ryan Nembhard - February 19th). Only USF has won the award as much this season (Malik Thomas - December 26th, Jonathan Mogbo - January 8th, January 15th, February 5th).

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho