16 Zags WBB Defeat Pacific in Stockton

This past Saturday, the Gonzaga Women concluded their Northern California roadtrip with a win against Pacific, 91-78. As a result of this win, there were several consequences that followed. First, the Bulldogs have been named regular season WCC champions despite the team having three games remaining. Second, the AP Poll published their newest rankings yesterday and, somewhat surprisingly, the Zags were bumped up one spot to their previous #16 rank.

I say surprising with regards to their AP Poll jump because while the team may have defeated St. Mary’s and Pacific last week, they didn’t quite look like the team that has been steamrolling the WCC thus far. While the offense has produced at absurd levels, dropping 96 and 91 points in their last two matches, the defense has not looked as sharp as they have at points across this season.

In both games, Gonzaga allowed their opponent to score above their season average in points with St. Mary’s reaching 68 (currently 60.8 ppg) and Pacific reaching 78 (currently averaging 71.6 ppg). While those numbers may not stand out as terrible, it was a bit concerning to see the Zags get outscored in two quarters twice in both games, something that has not occurred since entering WCC play. In fact, at Pacific, the Bulldogs were trailing at half 45-46 and won the game by their narrowest margin of just 13 points thanks to a 30 point performance in the third quarter.

Here are some relevant quotes:

From Coach Fortier following the St. Mary’s victory from the Spokesman: “It’s a bummer on the other side. A little bit disappointed with our defense. It’s not the best execution of our game plan that we’ve ever had.”

From Coach Fortier following the Pacific game victory from the Spokesman, “This time our defense was not dialed in. We struggled defensively in a lot of areas. They shot a very high percentage, partially because they’re good players who had a good plan and partially because we didn’t have good focus.“

While maybe not reaching the accomplishments of Coach Fortier, here’s another quote by one of our awesome commenters, ZagDad84, “I would say the Zag defense missed the flight to central California, because what the Lady Zags put on the court on Thursday and today was not a Gonzaga defense.”

Defense is hard thing to properly quantify into easily read statistics. That being said, I want to highlight the opponents shooting performances in the recent games compared to their season average since that may help put some of this into perspective.

Opponents Match FG% (v) Season FG%:

St. Mary’s: 45% / 43% — The interesting thing is this game was that Gonzaga shut down the Gaels with their shots inside the arc, restricting them to just 35%, but they absolutely let SMC torch them from deep as they shot 54% and made 15 three pointers. Keep in mind, the Gaels only shoot 34% from deep on the year.

Pacific: 52% / 45% — Conversely, Gonzaga may have shut down the Tiger’s deep attack as they only made 3-11 attempts, but they couldn’t stop Pacific from tearing up inside them up inside the arc as evidenced by their 57% performance.

So at least from the percentages, it seems like the Zags couldn’t defend the perimeter against SMC and overcorrected against Pacific when they couldn’t defend the inside. However, I think that when I watched the games, the Bulldog defense seemed disconnected in similar ways across those two matchups. Both times, the Gonzaga defensive positioning, help defense, and rotations allowed their opponents to get into desired positions according to the offensive gameplay of either coach.

I’m no coach and have no significant experience playing basketball so I’ll refrain from trying to make high level comments about who should have been where or who should have done what to simply focus on Coach Fortier’s comments: execution and focus. Those two elements were lacking to my eyes, and I suspect others, when watching these games. I think that’s reasonable given the grinding season along with other responsibilities like school/family/etc, but it’s going to have to change as they approach Selection Sunday. Gonzaga may be able to defeat WCC opponents with these types of performances, but I think the Bulldogs could be exposed with higher level competition if improvements are not made.

To be clear, I trust this coaching staff and team to make these adjustments. Just like in games when the net seems like it’s smaller than usual so the shooting numbers look bad, I believe, harking back to ZagDad84’s comments, that the defense just didn’t travel with them to California. As such, I want to get off the topic of doom/gloom and focus on some highlights from the Pacific game.

After a quiet game against St. Mary’s, fans were treated to one of Yvonne Ejim’s most dominant performance of the season as she ended with a boxscore of 28 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal. In a season where she has reached double digit scoring in every game, she somehow managed to reach another level to drop her best scoring performance of the season and the second highest points in her Gonzaga career.

I love listening to announcers struggle with distinguishing between the Truong sisters. Heck, I’ve watched every game this year and I still want to verify their number before jotting down some notes so it’s more humerous to me than anything else. However, on Saturday, I’m pretty sure they played a Parent Trap on us as Kayleigh dished out 10 assists while Kaylynne drained 5-9 three pointers on her way to 15 points, second highest among all players. This isn’t to say Kayleigh can’t facilitate her teammates, in fact she’s reached 7 assists on three occasions this year, but it’s typically Kaylynne we see handing out dimes as she’s reached double digit assissts on three occasions this year. As a coach, I’m sure it’s great to know you have a 1 / 2 combination that can both score for themselves and setup teammates for their scoring.

Don’t look now, but after a quiet start to WCC play that saw her averaging 4 points on 42% shooting, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 turnover, Maud Hujibens has reached another level in her last 7 games. Kickstarted by her impressive performance away to Santa Clara, the Dutch forward has averaged 10 points on 69% shooting, 5 rebounds, nearly 2 assists, and 1.4 turnovers. This means that in those 7 games, the Zags have had six players averaging double digit scoring. While no one can replace the dynamism that Ejim brings to the court, having a sturdy big off the bench to spell her gives this team another weapon for opposing defenses to worry about.

On the season, the Zags have eleven games in which they scored 10+ three pointers. Of those eleven, seven have come in conference play and during that time, they’re converting 41.6% of those attempts. On the season, the Bulldogs rank second in the NCAA with a three point percentage of 40.8%, which trails the leader, Indiana, by only 0.1%. Against Pacific, the Zags made 13-30 three pointers with six different players scoring from deep. Nationally, this team has three players in the top 40 for three point percentage with Kaylynne Truong leading the way with her 46.6% shooting, which ranks as 3rd in the nation. At time of writing, Brynna Maxwell sits at 11th in nation with her 44.3% conversion rate. Of note, of the players above her in shooting percentage, only one, Olivia Pollerd of Santa Clara, has played 28 games. Sheesh

This team may not have played particularly well in their last two games, but let’s not forget the history being made right now.