Ryan Nembhard’s Passing and Graham Ike’s Post Presence Lead to Steamroll over Pacific, 102-76

Of course, you must take this Gonzaga (20-6, 10-2) victory with a grain of salt against not only the worst team in the West Coast Conference but one of the worst in the entire country. This is Pacific’s (6-22, 0-13) 13th straight loss. But it sure was fun to watch.

Graham Ike’s WCC Player of the Year stock is back on the rise after the last couple of weeks of play. His perfect 9-9 shooting from the field for 21 points along with 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal performance against the Tigers sure did help. This was Ike’s 11th game with 20+ points and 21st game with 5+ rebounds this season.

I mentioned it last week but I’ll say it again. Ryan Nembhard (18 points on 7-14 FG and 2-6 3PT, 10 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal) has full control of the Gonzaga offense now. Night and day compared to how he was in the beginning of the season. This is his second straight double-double with 10+ assists. In his last three games, Nembhard has 30 assists compared to only 8 turnovers. He’s making the right read, not being careless with the ball, getting everyone involved. Everyone is thriving off of his leadership and play more recently which is something that needs to continue into the postseason if the Zags want any chance of a run.

Really cool that Andrew Nembhrd got to see in person how much his brother has improved since coming over to Spokane. The Indiana Pacer was deserving of some time off from the grueling NBA season to come back to the ol’ stomping grounds during the NBA All-Star break.

Andrew Nembhard in the building to see younger brother Ryan play vs. Pacific pic.twitter.com/UMt5XiCCP1 — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) February 18, 2024

Braden Huff (17 points on 6-8 FG and 2-3 3PT, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks) has been a vital part of the second unit’s success but can go missing in certain spots. Think of the past matchups versus Saint Mary’s (2 points in 5 minutes), and against USF (0 points in 7 minutes). His consistency going hand-in-hand with the bench’s success is something to monitor as the heart of the schedule comes closer.

It seems as if the three-point and free throw percentage as of late has been slightly improving for the Zags (besides the 4-18 3PT for 22.2 3PT% shooting performance at Kentucky). In four games over the last two weeks, Gonzaga has shot 40.6 3PT% (37-91 3PT) and 88.3 FT% (53-60 FT). To think how these were two aspects of their game that was killing them during the non-conference especially, you absolutely love to see everyone on this team putting extra shots up before/during/after practice. The Zags continue to improve on their craft and are making the extra effort so there are no loose screws come March.

Gonzaga looks to make it five straight W’s as they travel down to the City of Roses to take on Portland on Thursday at 6 PM PT on ESPN+. Zags always travel well for that matchup so it should be a heavy navy blue and red crowd.

