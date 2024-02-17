17 Zag WBB Face-Off Against Pacific Today

Tune into ESPN+ this afternoon at 5pm EST to watch Gonzaga take on Pacific as we approach the final four games of the regular season.

The last time the Gonzaga Women took on Pacific, the Bulldogs beat the Tigers by 65 points and drained 19 three pointers. Both set new school records, the former being against D1 opponents, and in the three games since, the team has gone 34-80 from beyond the arc. Can the Zags rip off a similar performance on the road today?

Since facing off against the Zags, Pacific has only played two games that they split against USF (L) on the road then Portland (W) at home. In both of those matchups, they had a twenty point scorer, Anaya James first then Cecilia Holmberg, and two other players reach double digit scoring.

Those games looked to have been battles when looking at the boxscore as each matchup featured more than 40 fouls and 36 free throw attempts. Despite all those fouls, each matchup featured a pace rating above 77, something that Gonzaga has only done once in conference play thus far and it resulted in a 104 point performance against the Tigers. As such, I’ll be interested to see if Pacific changes up their game plan, although I’d doubt that since regardless of tempo, it’s pretty hard to win a game against anyone, let alone the Zags, when you shoot 17-65 (26.2%), commit 21 turnovers that get turned into 32 points by your opponent, and you’re missing your third leading scorer.

While it’s obvious to say the Pacific has to improve their shooting performance, an area that I think is likely more important for them is turnovers. On the season, they’re 17.6 per game, which ranks as the 81st highest in the nation at the time of writing this. After coughing up 21 against the Bulldogs, Pacific would go on to commit 15 and 25 turnovers against USF and Portland, respectively. The Tigers can shoot better all they want, but if they want an opportunity to pull of the upset today, they’re going to have to secure the ball more.

One thing Pacific has going for them is the diversity from where they get their points as they currently have 5 players averaging 10 or more points and four of those players have led their team in scoring across WCC play thus far. That being said, against Gonzaga two weeks ago, Lauren Glazier led the Tigers in points with 10 and she has only averaged 4 points per game this season. To me, these points suggests this Tiger team has the ability to put up a fight tonight and while they likely won’t win, fans shouldn’t expect another 65 point drubbing as much as we’d all love to see it. Or maybe not, some of us are masochists. Personally, I think the Seahawks-Broncos Super Bowl was the greatest show on earth

For the Zags, I’m hoping we see the following:

Up the intensity on defense

Continue their hot three point shooting

Increase their second chance opportunity conversion rate

Yvonne Ejim bounce back to her regular form after looking a bit run down on Thursday

Hit the comments below to share your thoughts on how you think this matchup will go and your favorite plays or trends during the game. I’ll catch you later with the game recap!