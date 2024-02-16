17 Zags WBB Take Down the Gaels

The Gonzaga Women took down the St. Mary’s Gaels away at Moraga in a game defined by the three point shot 96-68 yesterday afternoon. Let’s jump into some key moments of this game.

In most games this season, the Zags have hooked up Yvonne Ejim with a nice layup and progressively pulled away from their opponent. However, the tables were a bit turned at the start as St. Mary’s jumped out with the first lead and exposed the Gonzaga defense in such a way that Lisa Fortier felt the need to call a timeout to light a fire underneath them. While the Zags looked a bit more engaged thereafter, the Gaels continued to push the Zags and actually led 16-9 after the midway point of the first quarter as they continually made the extra pass to find the open shooter and punish the Bulldogs help defense on their way to 5 three pointers in the quarter. However, the Zags understood the assignment and would end up going on a 15-5 run to close out the period and lead 24-21.

While St. Mary’s came out with an intensity on both ends of the court that seemed to surprise the Zags, the Gaels couldn’t overcome the inevitability of Gonzaga’s offensive output as the Bulldogs would score 25 points the following quarter compared to just 8 by the hosts. This wasn’t necessarily because the Gaels shot poorly or collapsed on defense, but rather that they couldn’t stop making turnovers that killed the opportunity to even stay competitive with the Zags. They committed 10 turnovers in the first half alone, many of which were self-induced errors and live-ball turnovers that Gonzaga was able to turn into 22 points. As a result, the Bulldogs were leading by twenty, 49-29, heading into the half.

Despite the lead, I’m pretty certain Coach Fortier was lighting into her team in the locker room at half because the Zags came out aggressively hunting shots. Unfortunately, this didn’t quite work as the team missed their first 5 shots and looked almost incapable of converting the three offensive rebounds they procured until an Yvonne Ejim layup finally got them off the mark for the quarter. While the Zags would go on to score 30 points this quarter, it didn’t feel like that was happening as I watched from the comfort of my couch because the team went 4-11 on layups and missed out on what felt like every second chance scoring opportunity presented to them. Thankfully though, the team would convert 6-11 on their other field goals and outshoot St. Mary’s 22 to 13 in the quarter and take a 79-47 lead into the break.

The fourth quarter was a bit disjointed as the Bulldogs seemed interested in having the game just end while the Gaels seemed driven to continue competing. It was really interesting watching Coach Fortier’s intensity on the sidelines as she continued to hound her players for mistakes as the Zags would post their worst shooting of the game, going 6-15, and committing 7 fouls in the period, which is crazy given that they only committed 1 per quarter thus far. As a result, Gonzaga would actually lose the scoring differential this quarter 17-21, but with the game’s scoring margin so lopsided, there was never going to be a chance for the Gaels to mount a comeback and thankfully, the game ended 96-68.

ɪɴ ᴀᴛᴛᴀᴄᴋ ᴍᴏᴅᴇ all night ‍ pic.twitter.com/41P8HhKZS8 — Gonzaga Women's Basketball (@ZagWBB) February 16, 2024

I don’t know how I can look at a game in which my team drops 96 points on the opponent and wins by 28 points as just “pretty good.” For a while, I was thinking to myself how spoiled I am to have such a quality team to call my own, but then I remembered how intensely displeased Fortier looked at times throughout this matchup. The 23-24’ Gonzaga Women’s team has the potential for greatness and while there were flashes tonight, there was something a bit off about this team. Again, how I can think this after looking at the boxscore maddens me some and I’d love to know if y’all think I’m just in a mood or whatever.

All that said, I want to highlight some of the great moments from yesterday’s game:

Yvonne Ejim is back! Well, in the flesh at least. She didn’t really have a great game and looked a bit fatigued from her trip with the Canadian national team to Hungary despite not playing much in those two games. Her 10 points was the lowest since the obliteration of Liberty earlier this season, but she managed to snag 10 rebounds, dish out 2 assists, and snatch 3 steals. I’ll be looking for her to hopefully get back into form tomorrow.

Brynna Maxwell has got to be one of the quickest shooters in all of college basketball. The way she just seems to receive the pass and almost immediately hoist a jumper is downright beautiful. She tied with Kayleigh (more on her below) to lead all scorers with 20 points as she went 7-13 overall and 4-10 from deep. More importantly, she stepped up big at times when the Zags’ intensity seemed to dip and I’m pretty sure she drew at least 3 charges in this game.

Kayleigh Truong, welcome back to the double digit scoring club. I wrote how I was hoping she’d bounce back in this game after a rough outing against LMU in my preview and we were rewarded with her first 20 point game in over a month. On a night when she went 7-10 overall and 6-9 from deep, I was also impressed by her 4 assists, 2 steals, and just 1 turnover. Love seeing her pop-off

Maud Hujibens has now tied her career high of 15 points on three occasions this year. On a night with tons of missed layups (12-26 as a team) with Maud contributing to some of that dysfunction, she managed to go 6-10 from the field and grab 5 rebounds, four of which came on the offensive end, in just 21 minutes of action. If she can just convert with a bit more efficiency on those second chance opportunities, I see no reason why she can’t join Brynna and Kayleigh in the twenty point club.

With both teams knocking down 15 threes, I’m sure the Kennel would have liked for this game to be in Spokane so they could get some tacos. Interestingly, the Gales (15-28) shot better than the Zags (15-33) from deep, something that’s only happened on four other occasions this season.

44-21. That’s the rebounding discrepancy we saw yesterday and it obscures that the Bulldogs had the same amount of offensive rebounds as the Gaels had total rebounds. I love that physicality. I would love it if the Zags could convert that into more than 21 second chance points, but let’s not get too twisted on that right now. I’m sure Fortier will take care of that for us.

St. Mary’s has a turnover problem and yesterday they committed 19 and Gonzaga was able to turn that into 37 points, which is just about 2 points per opportunity. Interestingly, the Bulldog defense was not quite up to par yesterday as the intensity seemed to wax, see the second quarter, and wane, see the fourth quarter, and they only created 9 steals so the Gaels often shot themselves in the foot in this game. Because of this and the number of offensive rebounds/missed layups by the Zags, St. Mary’s shot only 51 shots compared to 70 by Gonzaga. Given their three point percentage on the night, it could’ve been a bit nervy had they secured the ball better to post even ten more field goals.

All in all, I will take a 96 point performance and 28 point deficit any day of the year and all of this hemming and hawing I wrote above is just the ramblings of a sick old man intent on watching perfection in a sport I never played beyond grade school. I am the worst kind of blogger/journo, aren’t I?

The Women will take on Pacific tomorrow at 5pm EST on ESPN+. Check back for the preview and open game thread!