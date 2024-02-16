The Zags Have Trouble Putting Away Will Johnston and the Depleted Lions, 91-74

No Dom Harris (knee), no Keli Leaupepe (foot), no Aaron McBride (hand), no Rick Issanza (back), Lamaj Lewis (concussion) for LMU (10-15, 3-8). Only six scholarship players at Stan Johnson’s disposal. Yet, Gonzaga (19-6, 9-2) still had trouble closing out the reduced roster of the Lions. In the back of my mind, I thought Gonzaga was going to come out slow/look past LMU a bit after the road win at Kentucky but not like this. This was unacceptable.

Did someone want to put a body on Will Johnston (33 points on 12 -21 FG and 7-11 3PT)? Maybe throw a double team his way which Mark Few did after a second half defensive adjustment? Johnston had the most absurd and unexpected college basketball performance of the season. Kudos and he’s bringing rat tails back.

A sudden change of energy in the second half from the entire team was great to see and what led to the Zags pulling out this victory. But this begs the question of why do we put ourselves in that position in the first place? Gonzaga has to come out the gate stronger in every matchup, no matter the opponent. Can’t play from behind against the likes of USF or Saint Mary’s or any potential first round NCAA Tournament opponent.

Graham Ike (23 points on 11-19 FG, 7 rebounds, 1 block) and Nolan Hickman (22 points on 7-12 FG and 4-6 3PT, 3 assists) have been the foundation of the Gonzaga offense for the most part this season. When these two are bringing their A game, this team trucks forward and over their opponent. Hickman being the best three-point shooter for the Zags and Ike being the massive inside presence near the rim. The Zags scored more than the Lions in the paint, 44-26. That’s been the story in most Gonzaga wins this season.

Anton Watson (13 points on 5-8 FG and 1-3 3PT, 11 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocks) continues to makes winning plays every single game. When Gonzaga gets more second chance opportunities and gets more points off turnovers than their opponent (23 points off 12 LMU turnovers), it’s usually cause of what Mr. Spokane has done.

Ryan Nembhard (16 points on 7-11 FG and 2-3 3PT, 11 assists, 3 steals) now looks completely comfortable in his lead guard position compared to when he first came over to Gonzaga. It was a rocky beginning with him struggling from deep and taking over the reins of the offense but not anymore. Over the last three games, he has 26 assists to his 7 turnovers.

You really started to notice a more confident Ben Gregg (15 points on 6-8 FG and 3-5 3PT to go along with 7 rebounds plus 1 block) once he was plugged into the starting lineup. His numbers have increased especially his three-point marks. Since his first start in his career back on January 18th, Gregg has shot 13-34 3PT (38.2 3PT%). Coming off the bench this season, he went 13-39 (33.3 3PT%).

This game against LMU gave off major vibes of when Gonzaga played at Pacific back in January. Guess what? That’s who the Zags host next on Saturday at 6 PM PT on ESPN+.

