Pacific @ Gonzaga Preview

The first game against Pacific didn’t go as planned. Bad shot selection (especially with certain decisions at the three-point line), foul issues, and much more. Gonzaga needs to play to their strengths and continue to attack the paint with Graham Ike, Anton Watson, and Braden Huff. This is a sort of revenge game in the sense that it shouldn’t be anywhere as close as the first matchup at 82-73. I want a blowout victory in front of the Kennel. Come out the gate hot, play for the full 40 minutes (so not like what just happened at LMU). All business.

This should be another opportunity to tune things up and give some of the bench pieces more reps before the gauntlet of the West Coast Conference schedule comes up (Santa Clara, @ USF in the Chase Center, @ Saint Mary’s). The more support off the bench that you can get with this team in those matchups, the better.

Pacific’s record -

6-21, 0-12 (L vs Sam Houston State, W @ Cal, L @ Nevada, W vs Lamar, L vs North Dakota, W vs Le Moyne, W vs Mississippi Valley State, L vs CSU Northridge, L @ Northern Arizona, L @ Idaho, L @ Fresno State, L vs UC Davis, W vs Stanislaus State, L @ Cal State Fullerton, W vs Cal Maritime, L vs USF, L @ Portland, L @ Pepperdine, L @ LMU, L vs Santa Clara, L @ Saint Mary’s, L vs Gonzaga, L vs Portland, L @ USF, L vs Saint Mary’s, L vs USD, L @ Santa Clara)

Key stats -

64.8 PPG

77.5 points allowed

41.7 FG%

32.0 3P%

63.4 FT%

27.1 RPG

13.4 APG

6.3 SPG

2.0 BPG

11.9 TO

KenPom rankings -

#348 overall

95.7 adjusted offensive efficiency (#335)

115.4 adjusted defensive efficiency (#348)

Key player to watch for -

Moe Odum (sophomore, guard) - 8.9 PPG, 4.8 APG, 2.7 RPG, 1.2 SPG

The winless Tigers are the worst team in the West Coast Conference. Wouldn’t be surprised if Pacific puts up a goose egg in the win column during conference play. With that being said, the point guard for the Tigers will be the top distributor and the Zags look to zero in on him. Do that and Pacific’s offense comes to a complete halt.

The Zags open up the doors of the McCarthey Athletic Center to the Tigers at 6 PM PT on ESPN+ on Saturday. This looks to be a growing moment for this Gonzaga unit in what should be (hopefully) a beatdown of Pacific.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho