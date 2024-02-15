17 Zags WBB Kick-Off Their NorCal Roadtrip Against SMC

The Women will face-off against St. Mary’s today in Moraga for their first of two road games this week and be shown on ESPN+, although unlike most weekday games thus far into the season, this one will be starting at 7:30pm EST.

The Gaels are currently 7th in the WCC with a 3-7 record and are in the midst of a three game losing streak as they get ready to host the Zags. While that record may not look great, two of their three conference wins have come against quality opponents in Portland on the road and Santa Clara at home so this team has the ability to take down an opponent that’s better ranked on paper.

There are a couple points I want to touch on that look important for St. Mary’s to achieve in order to secure the upset against the Zags:

Defense — In their three conference wins, the Gaels have held their opponents below their season scoring averages while holding their opponent to near or below their season average in field goal shooting. As I’ve highlighted before about this team, they feature the the slowest pace in the WCC, but in their wins, they’ve actually played above that number in two of the three. I’m not totally sure how their doing it as they haven’t consistently out-rebounded their opponent, caused more turnovers, or seen abysmal performances from the opponents primary players. Unfortunately, defensive statistics available for women’s college basketball just don’t paint a very good picture for me to expound upon how the Gaels achieved those wins so it will be interesting to watch today.

Zeyrhia Aokuso — While she’s averaging a respectable 11.1 points on 49.5% shooting this season, she’s exploded in her team’s conference wins to average 21.3 points on 58.3% overall shooting and 21-24 from the free throw line. Conversely, in the team’s conference losses, she’s averaging just 9.1 points on 27% overall shooting and 15-19 from the free throw line. In the last matchup against Gonzaga, she went 3-11 and failed to reach the charity stripe. Those splits are really interesting and while basketball is a team sport, it seems like the Gaels will need Zeyrhia to ball out for a chance.

For the Zags, this matchup likely comes down to staying focused on the court to execute the game plan from Coach Fortier and not allow the complacency of dominating your conference opponents by an average of 31 points (!) to wear on them. Given the disrespect recently dished out by ESPN’s recent bracketology update by Charlie Creme and the AP Poll dropping their rank since entering conference play, I think there’s plenty of external motivation for this team. However, I want to highlight a couple areas: