Gonzaga @ LMU Preview

Sounds like Dom Harris won’t be able to go against his former team tonight. That’s what made these matchups against Loyola Marymount that much more exciting this season but regardless, I want to wish him a speedy recovery! The Lions are obviously a much better as well as entertaining team when their leading scorer and three-point shooter is on the floor.

Hey everyone, thank you all for your incredible support. I recently experienced a knee-on-knee collision, and while these kinds of incidents are a part of the game, rest is required right now, and I look forward to getting back into action sooner than later! #55 — Dominick Harris ‍♂️ (@DominickHarri2) February 15, 2024

The injury bug has stricken the Lions in a rough way recently. LMU will only have 6 scholarship players available tonight against Gonzaga. It looks to be another long and stressful night for Stan Johnson’s squad. The last time these two programs met ended up in a 92-58 beatdown by the Zags back in January. This looks to be a major opportunity for some bench pieces like Jun Seok Yeo or Luka Krajnovic to get some reps.

Loyola Marymount will only have 6 scholarship players available for tonight's game vs. Gonzaga, per Stan Johnson.



Dom Harris (knee) - 2 weeks

Keli Leaupepe (foot) - 4 weeks

Aaron McBride (hand) - 3 weeks

Rick Issanza (back) - OUT for season

Lamaj Lewis (concussion) - day-to-day — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 15, 2024

Loyola Marymount’s record -

10-14, 3-7 (W vs Westcliff, L vs Yale, W vs Jackson State, L vs Stephen F. Austin, L vs Oakland, W vs Florida International, W vs UTEP, W vs Central Arkansas, L @ Nevada, W vs UNLV, L vs UC Santa Barbara, W vs Detroit Mercy, L vs #16 Colorado State, L vs Tarleton State, L vs Santa Clara, L vs Saint Mary’s, W vs Pacific, L @ USF, W @ Pepperdine, W vs Portland, L @ Saint Mary’s, L @ Gonzaga, L @ USD, L vs Pepperdine)

Key stats -

72.7 PPG

71.0 points allowed

44.1 FG%

35.7 3P%

74.2 FT%

35.7 RPG

11.5 APG

3.8 SPG

2.5 BPG

11.4 TO

KenPom rankings -

#167 overall

107.2 adjusted offensive efficiency (#151)

108.0 adjusted defensive efficiency (#224)

Gonzaga is back in LA for the final time this season as the Lions host at 6 PM PT on CBS Sports Network. Do I expect a blowout like it was in Spokane? Possibly even worse.

