Gonzaga’s 2023-2024 NCAA Tournament Resume

Will Gonzaga get their 25th straight NCAA Tournament appearance? Of course, you don’t want to be sweating on Selection Sunday as an at-large bid is definitely still a possibility for the Zags. It would be nice to just win the West Coast Conference Tournament in Las Vegas and get the automatic bid. Here is where the Zags stand:

Gonzaga (18-6, 8-2)

KenPom - #20 (adjusted offensive efficiency: #24; adjusted defensive efficiency: #35)

NET - #23

SOS - #59

Quad 1 - 1-5 record

Quad 2 - 2-1 record

Quad 3 - 5-0 record

Quad 4 - 9-0 record

best win - @ #17 Kentucky

bad losses - @ Washington, @ Santa Clara

remaining regular season Quad 1 opportunities - @ USF (Chase Center), @ Saint Mary’s

The West Coast Conference Tournament could propose another potential Quad 1 opportunity against Saint Mary’s in the championship game if all goes as planned for the Zags. That would be extremely valuable for Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament seeding if they were to win the WCC.

