Braden Huff Wins Fourth WCC Freshman of the Week Award

Braden Huff has moved into the favorite for the West Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year award this season with Portland’s Tyler Harris dealing with a lingering ankle injury and not playing since January 27th. Harris has won the WCC Freshman of the Week award three times this season.

Huff finished with a 25 points on 11-16 FG/3-5 3PT to go along with 7 rebounds and 3 assists in the win against Portland as well as 12 points on 5-8 FG to go along with 3 rebounds and 1 steal in the road victory at #17 Kentucky.

On the season, Huff has put up averages of 10.9 PPG on 61.7 FG% and 33.3 3P% to go along with 4.2 RPG in 24 games off the bench for the Zags. The progression he has made in his redshirt season after committing to Gonzaga to the beginning of this season to right now has been remarkable to witness. Huff will be a star next season as a sophomore for the Zags in what should be a starting role.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho