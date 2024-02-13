Gonzaga Grabs Most Impressive Win of the Season at #17 Kentucky, 89-85

History was made in the first ever win at Rupp Arena over Kentucky (16-7, 10-4 home) for the Gonzaga (18-6, 4-2 away) program. Anton Watson (17 points on 6-13 FG/1-1 3PT/4-5 FT, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks) had as clutch of a performance that fans have seen all season from the Zags. His push to a victory against UCLA in Maui is a close second.

“When you have a skilled 4 (power forward) like Anton, the defensive schemes change,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said of Watson. “We finally made plays down the stretch at the end. We made shots and finally made some free throws.”

Graham Ike (23 points on 10-17 FG, 5 rebounds, 1 block) was a monster down low. Why was his showing against better than anything we seen before from him in a Gonzaga uniform? Only 1 personal foul at the half. He did eventually foul out with 43 seconds left in the game but that was great to see him stay on his feet/make smart decisions on the defensive end for majority of his 24 minutes on the floor. Without him in foul trouble, Ike and the Zags can be even more aggressive.

Gonzaga did most of their damage near the basket, outscoring the Wildcats 50-40 in the paint as well as beating them 43-31 on the glass. 18 of those were offensive boards as the second chance opportunities for the Zags were a major reason they were able to get out of Lexington with a win.

Mark Few had his guys ready against the best three-point shooting team in the country as perimeter defense looked to be on point throughout. The Zags forced the Wildcats to go 6-17 3PT (35.3 3PT%). I haven’t seen the whole squad look as locked in on that aspect of the game in quite some time which is truly refreshing to see.

Gonzaga also has turned their numbers at the free-throw line as a team around completely recently. The Zags went 21-24 form the charity stripe (87.5 FT%) with some major freebies coming towards the end of the game by Nolan Hickman (17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block) that sealed the W. He wanted to beat Kentucky more than anyone as that was the program he was formerly committed to before Gonzaga.

What really made me laugh in those closing seconds was the out of bounds set that John Calipari decided to draw up. Ben Gregg (14 points on 4-8 FG and 2-6 3PT, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks) stole the ridiculous lob attempt intended for Adou Thiero (15 points, three blocks) to essentially hand the victory over to the Zags. The Energizer Bunny was hustling and making plays all day on the defensive end.

Kentucky is loaded with individual talent that is ready for the next level this offseason which makes this victory for the Zags that much more special. Reed Shephard (21 points on 8-14 FG/0-3 3PT/5-5 FT, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks) and Antonio Reeves (17 points 6-13 FG/1-2 3PT/4-5 FT, 1 steal, 1 block) both look to be first rounders in the next NBA Draft. Their potential lottery pick in Rob Dillingham (6 points on 2-6 FG and 2-3 3PT, 3 assists, 1 steal) struggled but you could see why front offices across the country are drooling over the star freshman.

Reed Sheppard making plays on both ends of the floor @KentuckyMBB



(via @CBSSportsCBB)



pic.twitter.com/plk5xlWSOJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 10, 2024

DJ Wagner (3 points on 1-4 FG and 1 steal in 14 minutes) gave it a go off the bench for Kentucky after missing the last three games with an ankle injury but really didn’t make a much of a difference in his limited minutes. The leading rebounder in Tre Mitchell was the major missing variable for Kentucky in the loss who is still dealing with a back injury.

The Wildcats have now lost three straight home games for the first time since the 1966-1967 season when it played at Memorial Coliseum. Although, the Wildcats still have yet to have a fully healthy roster this season.

The Zags played with extreme confidence in a hostile environment and didn’t seem to feel the pressure in one of the most difficult road environments the college game has to offer. Mark Few and co. has now won seven of their last eight games and this was the stamp on their NCAA Tournament resume. Is a win on the road at Saint Mary’s in the beginning of March next?

I’m getting ahead of myself, one game at a time. First, Gonzaga has a trip back down to LA to take on Dominick Harris and LMU at 6 PM PT on CBS Sports Network. I except this second matchup between West Coast Conference foes to be a lot closer than the first one was in Spokane.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho