Domantas Sabonis Not Named 2024 NBA All-Star

This is completely unacceptable. The NBA’s league leader in rebounds at 13.0 RPG, 2nd in triple-doubles at 13, 1st in double-doubles at 42, an MVP candidate who has led the Kings to a 27-19 which is the 5th seed in the Western Conference won’t be in Indianapolis for NBA All-Star weekend.

Here is Sabonis’ season averages through 46 games this season and you tell me if this isn’t worthy of joining the best the NBA has to offer:

19.9 PPG

13.0 RPG

8.0 APG

61.6 FG%/45.1 3PT%/68.0 FT%

Sabonis should have been put in over Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. To go along with this, his partner in crime with the Sacramento Kings in De’Aaron Fox didn’t even make the cut. What a travesty.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho