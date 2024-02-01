Drew Timme’s Rookie Season is Done

The Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced today that Drew Timme will undergo season-ending surgery. He suffered a fracture in his left foot in Friday’s game at the Delaware Blue Coats.

Timme appeared in 27 games while averaging 9.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 1.9 APG in 21.8 MPG during his rookie campaign in the G-League. This won’t be the last that fans have heard from the Gonzaga legend. Not by a long shot.

I wouldn’t be surprised if fans get to see Timme in the Milwaukee Bucks’ training camp next season. He was on the 2023-2024 preseason roster and if he’s completely healthy going into next preseason, Timme should be present once again. Possibly somewhere else across the league if Milwaukee decides to move off of him.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho