Gonzaga Moves Up to #23 in the AP Poll

#23 Gonzaga (185 total votes) moves up 1 spot in the AP Poll after a 2-0 start to West Coast Conference play with wins over Pepperdine and San Diego. The streak of consecutive poll appearances at 143 straight weeks marches as on as the Zags try to crack the Top 20.

In KenPom, Gonzaga ranks #23 overall with a 116.4 adjusted offensive efficiency (#22) and a 96.9 adjust defensive efficiency (#39). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga is still #45 overall and 0-4 in Quad 1 opportunities. At Santa Clara on Thursday is a Quad 2 opportunity which the Zags are 2-0 on.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho