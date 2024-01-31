Anton Watson Named Julius Erving Award Finalist

The day after putting up 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in the dominate win over Loyola Marymount, Anton Watson was named one of the top small forwards in college basketball. Here are the other players that were named a Julius Erving award finalist:

The star fifth-year senior has put up astounding averages of 14.5 PPG on 59.8 FG% and 40.6 3PT%, 7.6 RPG, 2.7 APG, and 1.7 SPG in 21 starts for Gonzaga this season. The Spokane native has done everything that has been asked from him plus more in a career season. An NCAA Tournament bid for the Zags and a potential run in March could really help Watson’s NBA draft stock.

Now, should he be considered a 3? Probably not in the collegiate game but down the road when Watson tries to make an NBA roster, it makes more sense.

