Luka Krajnovic Makes His Return to the Court

The freshman for Croatia warmed up against USF and LMU with a taped hand. Most thought it would be about another week until he came back.

It helped that is was an absolute blowout against Loyola Marymount but Krajnovic received a warm ovation when he checked in for the first time since December 11th due to a broken hand. He went into the game with 7:10 left in the second half and actually didn’t look that rusty. 6 points on 2-4 FG and 2-2 FT was his final stats.

Welcome back Luka Krajnovic! pic.twitter.com/4fW8RqQwaQ — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) January 31, 2024

Krajnovic adds ball-handling and shooting skills to the backcourt depth that the Zags desperately need going forward. It might be a while until he sees serious minutes but it’s nice to have in your back pocket if you’re Mark Few. Welcome back, Luka!

