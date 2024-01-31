Gonzaga Straight Up Embarrasses LMU, 92-58

Dominick Harris’ revenge tour didn’t start out as planned at all. Regardless, it was really special to see the love he and his family received from the Gonzaga community. Once a Zag, always a Zag.

Dominick Harris’ parents have already exchanged a handful of hugs and handshakes with #Gonzaga players and coaches, including Anton Watson, Joe Few, Nolan Hickman and Brian Michaelson. pic.twitter.com/Z20LIWFmTo — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 31, 2024

When the game started, it was a whole different story. The crowd was booing him at times and Harris struggled mightily as his former team zeroed in him defensively. He finished with 11 points on a rough 4-13 FG to go along with 4 turnovers.

Dom Harris getting a luke warm welcome in his return to the Kennel. #GoZags @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/sPQSoU4tFs — Patrick Erickson (@patrickerickson) January 31, 2024

Loyola Marymount couldn’t seem to settle down throughout the entirety of the game. The Lions were turning the ball over and over again. Gonzaga actually scored 29 points off LMU’s 20 turnovers. Gonzaga’s defense completely took the Lions’ offense out of its normal flow and forced them into terrible looks or bad decision-making. Loyola Marymount lacked energy all night long and the Kennel drained it from them right at the tip.

On the other hand, Gonzaga was attacking the rim and taking complete control of the paint. It was an astonishing 56-16 in favor of the the Zags for points in the paint. Besides total rebounds and offensive rebounds, the Zags led the Lions in every stat category in the box score. It was a total one-sided affair.

Graham Ike (20 points on 8-9 FG and 4-5 FT, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 steal) is back on the case for WCC POY with his play over the past few weeks. He’s been a force of nature in the paint, turning his play up in the clutch moments of the second half of games. Most importantly in my mind, he’s been hitting his freebies at the line. You love to see that from the big fella.

Onto the real star of the night, This is the best version of Nolan Hickman (career-high 24 points on 10-15 FG and 4-7 3PT, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block) that fans have seen him in a Gonzaga uniform. He’s playing with a new demeaner and swagger. The confidence is through the roof. Hickman always looks to be shot-ready, his feet set each time the rock is swung over to him.

This was the move of the night from Hickman when he absolutely left his defender in the dust. My goodness.

Gonzaga played with lots of intensity and zero panic. LMU was the complete opposite. The Zags have a new energy and purpose about them which is perfect timing with the Gaels coming to Spokane on Saturday at 7:30 PM PT on ESPN. A chance to finally get that first Quad 1 victory of the season for Gonzaga against their rivals.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho