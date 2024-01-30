 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chet Holmgren Named 2024 NBA Rising Star

Next announcement: 2024 NBA All-Star?

By Arden Cravalho
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Detroit Pistons Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Holmgren is offically heading to Indianapolis. He isn’t only a major centerpiece for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s future but he’s going to be a star in this league for a long time.

Here are the former Zags that have been invited to participate in this event during NBA All-Star weekend: Chet Holmgren (2024), Andrew Nembhard (2023), Jalen Suggs (2022), Brandon Clarke (2021, 2020), Rui Hachimura (2021, 2020), Domantas Sabonis (2018, 2017), Kelly Olynyk (2015, 2014), and Adam Morrison (2007).

The West Coast Conference is well-represented with Chet Holmgren, Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara), Jalen Williams (Santa Clara).

