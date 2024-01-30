Chet Holmgren Named 2024 NBA Rising Star

Holmgren is offically heading to Indianapolis. He isn’t only a major centerpiece for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s future but he’s going to be a star in this league for a long time.

Here are the former Zags that have been invited to participate in this event during NBA All-Star weekend: Chet Holmgren (2024), Andrew Nembhard (2023), Jalen Suggs (2022), Brandon Clarke (2021, 2020), Rui Hachimura (2021, 2020), Domantas Sabonis (2018, 2017), Kelly Olynyk (2015, 2014), and Adam Morrison (2007).

The West Coast Conference is well-represented with Chet Holmgren, Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara), Jalen Williams (Santa Clara).

