Graham Ike Named the WCC Player of the Week

Foul issues do arise but coming out the halftime locker room, Graham Ike has been a king in the second half of tight games recently. This week, Ike put in 22 points on 6-10 FG and 10-11 FT, 7 rebounds, 1 block in the win against San Francisco and then collected 20 points on 8-11 FG and 3-4 FT, 3 rebounds, 1 block in the close victory over Pacific. On the season, he has put up averages of 15.3 PPG (5th in WCC) on an efficient 60.1 FG% (2nd in WCC), 41.7 3PT%, 74.7 FT% (8th in WCC) to go along with 7.3 RPG (5th in WCC).

This is his first West Coast Conference Player of the Week award this season but I have a feeling that it won’t be the last. It’s also the third time a different Zag has won the award this season (Anton Watson, Ryan Nembhard, Graham Ike).

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho