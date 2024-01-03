WCC WBB Preview: The Bottom 3

Well, tomorrow represents the kick-off to WCC play for the Bulldogs and I did not time my writing well enough to give all the teams their own day for our review. Because of this poor time management, I’m going to forgo the amount of words I typically share in favor of just dumping the statistics to you, the readers, since I believe in you! I am sorry to USF, Pepperdine, and LMU for this disrespect and hope that their fanbase forgives me. Here are some key stats for the remaining teams in the truck-stop conference:

San Francisco Dons (3-9)

General

Coach: Molly Goodenbour (8th year)

22-23’ record: 19-13 (9-9; 4th WCC)

WCC Preseason Coaches Poll: 7th (31)

All-WCC Preseason Team Selection: Jasmine Gayles (Sr.) (G)

Team Offense (WCC Rank)

Pace: 75.7 (2nd)

Points: 66.5 (5th)

Points Per Possession: 0.73 (8th)

2FG: 204-464 / 44.0% (8th)

51.3% of points from twos (T-8th)

3FG: 79-282 / 28.0% (9th)

3 point rate: 34.7% (1st)

30% of points from threes (4th)

FT: 153-217 / 70.5% (6th)

18.6% of points from free throws (2nd)

Assists: 183 / 15.3 per game (5th)

62.3% of points from assists

O-Rebounds: 149 / 12.4 per game (5th)

Turnovers: 213 / 17.8 per game (4th most)

Team Defense (WCC Rank)

Points Allowed: 70.6 (9th)

Opponents 2FG: 227-481 / 47.2%

52.1% of opponents points from twos (7th most)

Opponents 3FG: 78-268 / 29.1%

29.4% of opponents points from threes (4th most)

54.0% of opponents points from assists (7th most)

D-Rebounds: 320 / 26.7 per game (4th)

Steals: 87 / 7.3 per game (5th)

Blocks: 29 / 2.4 per game (8th)

Fouls: 216 / 18.0 per game (3rd most)

Individual Statistics (* = leading team)

Jasmine Gayles (G): 15.0 pts* (37.7% 2FG; 18.7% 3FG), 4.7 reb, 2.4 ast, 0.7 stl, 3.4 tov*

Debora Dos Santos (F): 13.3 pts (55.7% 2FG; 37.5% 3FG), 10.2 reb*, 1.6 stl*, 1.1 blk*

Freja Werth (G): 8.8 pts (30.8% 2FG; 35.3% 3FG), 4.3 reb, 1.7 ast, 0.5 stl, 1.4 tov

Luana Leite (G): 8.2 pts (45.9% 2FG; 0% 3FG). 4.3 reb, 3.8 ast*, 1.4 stl, 3.1 tov

Brief Overview

USF had major turnover this past offseason and only bring back about 22% of the minutes played and 28% of their scoring from last season. One that certainly hurts has to be the transfer of guard Ioanna Krimli to Cal as she lead the team in scoring by a wide margin last year. They’ve played the 4th toughest schedule in the WCC so far and have wins against D1 opponents Yale, Portland State, and Brown while suffering defeats to UCSB, ASU, Hawai’i, Fullerton, Colorado State, Washington, Northern Arizona, Long Beach State, and Columbia. Despite not converting three point attempts at a high rate, the team jacks up the most in the WCC from that range.

Pepperdine Waves (4-9)

General

Coach: Kelsey Keizer (1st year)

22-23’ record: 11-19 (5-13; 9th WCC)

WCC Preseason Coaches Poll: 8th (12)

All-WCC Preseason Team Selection: none

Team Offense (WCC Rank)

Pace: 71.2 (4th)

Points: 58.5 (9th)

Points Per Possession: 0.66 (9th)

2FG: 233-509 / 45.8% (7th)

63.0% of points from twos (2nd)

3FG: 62-217 / 28.6% (8th)

3 point rate: 26.6% (7th)

22.9% of points from threes (7th)

FT: 108-155 / 69.7% (7th)

14.1% of points from free throws (7th)

Assists: 154 / 11.8 per game (9th)

51.3% of points from assists (8th)

O-Rebounds: 148 / 11.4 per game (7th)

Turnovers: 278/ 21.4 per game (1st most)

Team Defense (WCC Rank)

Points Allowed: 63.8 (4th)

Opponents 2FG: 232-529 / 43.9%

57.2% of opponent points from twos (4th most)

Opponents 3FG: 71-270 / 26.3%

23.4% of opponent points from threes (8th most)

49.4% of opponent points from assists (9th most)

D-Rebounds: 349 / 26.8 per game (T-2nd)

Steals: 89 / 6.8 per game (T-7th)

Blocks: 56 / 4.3 per game (3rd)

Fouls: 221 / 17.0 per game (6th most)

Individual Statistics (* = leading team)

Ella Brubaker (G): 10.0 pts* (2FG 46.7%; 3FG 46.5%), 1.7 reb, 0.9 ast, 0.8 stl, 1 tur

Jane Nwaba (F): 9.7 pts (2FG 43.1%; 3FG 25.0%), 7.7 reb*, 2.8 ast*, 1.2 stl, 0.7 blk*, 3.9 tov*

Myra Gordon (G-F): 8.3 pts (2FG 48.1%; 3FG 12.5%), 4.0 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.3 stl*, 2.8 tur

Addi Melone (G): 7.1 pts (2FG 31.9%; 3FG 30.6%), 4.1 reb, 2.5 ast, 0.9 stl, 3.8 tur

Brief Overview

Similar to USF, lot of team turnover as they’re returning only about 29% of the minutes played and 26% of the scoring from last year’s roster. While Pepperdine plays with a fairly fast pace, they are not great at making their shots count with bottom-tier percentages from inside and outside the arc, which may relate to their lack of a true #1 scoring option or playmaker. Although they’ve played the weakest non-conference schedule in the WCC, they only have two D1 victories over UC Irvine and Bakersfield so this could be a tough conference run for the Waves.

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-7)

General

Coach: Aarika Hughes (3rd year)

22-23’ record: 7-23 (4-14; 10th WCC)

WCC Preseason Coaches Poll: 9th (11)

All-WCC Preseason Team Selection: none

Team Offense

Pace: 67.5 (8th)

Points: 64.2 (6th)

Points Per Possession: 0.80 (T-5th)

2FG: 209-476 / 43.9% (9th)

53.4% of points from twos (6th)

3FG: 245-335 / 33.5% (4th)

3 point rate: 30.4% (4th)

32.7% of points from threes (4th)

FT: 106-163 / 65.0 % (9th)

13.9% of points from free throws (8th)

Assists: 155 / 12.9 per game (8th)

51.1% of points from assists

O-Rebounds: 172 / 14.3 per game (1st)

Turnovers: 193 / 16.1 per game (6th most)

Team Defense

Points Allowed: 64.3 (5th)

Opponents 2FG: 197-413 / 47.7%

51.8% of opponent points from twos (8th most)

Opponents 3FG: 79-272 / 29.0%

29.6% of opponent points from threes (3rd most)

53.8% of opponent points from assists (7th most)

D-Rebounds: 296 / 24.7 per game (6th)

Steals: 73 / 6.1 per game (9th)

Blocks: 36 / 3.0 per game (6th)

Fouls: 205 / 17.1 per game (5th most)

Individual Statistics (* = leading team)

Alexis Mark (F): 11.3 pts* (2FG 46.4%; 3FG 38.1%), 7.3 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.3 stl*, 2.2 tur

Amaya Oliver (F): 9.7 pts (2FG 48.0%; 3FG 0%), 7.9 reb*, 1.1 ast, 1.0 stl, 1.3 blk*, 1.3 tur

Nicole Rodriquez (G): 9.8 pts (2FG 35.0%; 3FG 34.3%), 2.1 reb, 1.0 ast, 0.9 stl, 1.9 tur

Da’Ja Hamilton (G): 8.3 pts (3FG 43.7%; 3FG 47.8%), 2.3 reb, 1.7 ast, 0.8 stl, 2.5 tur*

Sydney Gandy (G): 6.2 pts (2FG 26.2%; 3FG 28.0%), 1.8 reb, 4.2 ast*, 0.3 stl, 2.8 tur

Brief Overview

The Lions boast a senior heavy roster with 9 such individuals has resulted in just three wins against D1 opponents thus far including Denver, UCSB, and CSU Northridge. That being said, their schedule does rank 5th in the conference for its strength and has included loses against UNLV, Arizona, Montana, BYU, Lamar, and South Dakota. The team may not play at a high pace, but expect a lot of shoots from deep as they’re shooting nearly 40 more attempts than from inside the arc at this stage in the season and convert them at a respectable rate, which likely explains their points per possession figure. However, that does make their abysmal free throw percentage hard to understand from the outside looking in.

So, how you think the predicted bottom 3 teams in the WCC will do this year? Can any of them knock off the Zags? Can any of them overcome their predictions to rank higher? Hit the comments to let us know!

Author’s note: I tend to write around the statistics a bit more than this article, but if it’s something that you prefer to read rather than my sad attempt at writing, let me know!