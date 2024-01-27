Gonzaga @ Pacific Preview

Pacific is looking like the worst team in the West Coast Conference. Wouldn’t be surprised if the Tigers go winless in conference play (feels like the toilet bowl against San Diego will decide that). This matchup shouldn’t be much of a problem for the Zags but this is an opportunity to tune things up and give some of the bench pieces more reps.

Getting comfortable at the free throw line, right at the top of the list. Gonzaga can’t win games against Saint Mary’s, Santa Clara at the Kennel, or USF again at the Chase Center without making the freebies.

If all goes to according to plan against Pacific, Jun Seok Yeo should have the chance to see a lot more action. With the heart of WCC competition coming up (and a trip to Kentucky), it would be helpful for the South Korean native to be better prepared if he was to be thrown into the mix in certain spots down the road. The more support off the bench that you can get with this team, the better.

Pacific’s record -

6-15, 0-7 (L vs Sam Houston State, W @ Cal, L @ Nevada, W vs Lamar, L vs North Dakota, W vs Le Moyne, W vs Mississippi Valley State, L vs CSU Northridge, L @ Northern Arizona, L @ Idaho, L @ Fresno State, L vs UC Davis, W vs Stanislaus State, L @ Cal State Fullerton, W vs Cal Maritime, L vs USF, L @ Portland, L @ Pepperdine, L @ LMU, L vs Santa Clara, L @ Saint Mary’s)

Key stats -

65.0 PPG

76.9 points allowed

41.6 FG%

30.9 3P%

62.4 FT%

27.6 RPG

14.0 APG

6.4 SPG

1.8 BPG

12.6 TO

KenPom rankings -

#348 overall

96.0 adjusted offensive efficiency (#338)

115.9 adjusted defensive efficiency (#339)

Key player to watch for -

Moe Odum (sophomore, guard) - 8.9 PPG, 4.7 APG, 2.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG

The point guard for the Tigers will be the top distributor and the Zags look to zero in on him. Do that and Pacific’s offense comes to a complete halt. Saint Mary’s succeeded in that on Thursday and ended up winning by an insane margin, 76-28.

The Zags are now in Stockton ready to battle the Tigers at 7 PM PT on ESPN+. This looks to be a growing moment for this Gonzaga unit in what should be a beatdown of Pacific.

