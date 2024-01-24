Braden Huff Wins Third WCC Freshman of the Week Award

Braden Huff looks to be the favorite for the West Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year award this season (Tyler Harris of Portland is his best competition). He finished with a career-high 26 points on 12-17 FG to go along with 5 rebounds in the win at San Diego on Saturday. That was all in just 20 minutes of work.

On the season, Huff has put up averages of 11.4 PPG on 64.4 FG% and 34.2 3P% to go along with 4.2 RPG in 18 games off the bench for the Zags.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho