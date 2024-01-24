Interview With San Francisco Forward, Jonathan Mogbo

The leading favorite for the West Coast Conference Player of the Year is ready for Gonzaga (13-5, 4-1). Jonathan Mogbo gave me the time to chat about the upcoming matchup with the Zags after his first practice at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Mogbo has jumped on the scene after transferring from Missouri State. In his first season with USF, the 6’8” forward has put up averages of 15.4 PPG on 68.0 FG% (leads WCC) to go along with 10.5 RPG (8th in the nation), 3.3 APG, 1.8 SPG (leads WCC), 1.0 BPG. He has collected 10 double-doubles so far which is tied for the 8th most in the country.

I’m extremely excited for the matchup between Mogbo and Anton Watson who both have similar playing style. Both are players who do a lot of everything on the floor, sort of utility men for their respective squads.

San Francisco’s record -

15-5, 4-1 (W vs Bethesda, W vs Saint Francis, L @ Boise State, L vs Grand Canyon, W vs DePaul, W vs Purdue Fort Wayne, W vs Minnesota, L @ Arizona State, W @ Vanderbilt, W vs New Orleans, W vs Seattle, L vs Utah State, W vs Northern Arizona, W vs Fresno State, W vs Mississippi Valley State, W @ Pacific, W @ San Diego, W vs Portland, W vs Loyola Marymount, L vs Saint Mary’s)

Key stats -

79.0 PPG

63.0 points allowed (10th in the nation)

50.0 FG% (9th in the nation)

35.2 3P%

76.5 FT% (29th in the nation)

34.7 RPG

16.2 APG (40th in the nation)

8.8 SPG (40th in the nation)

3.7 BPG

12.2 TO

KenPom rankings -

#65 overall

111.2 adjusted offensive efficiency (#94)

99.0 adjusted defensive efficiency (#40)

It’s now time to finally welcome the Zags back home. Crazy to think it’s been about a month and a half since the Kennel got to see their team perform. Besides Santa Clara (which didn’t obviously end well), this is one of the bigger tests against the top half teams in conference play to point in time. You can catch all action against San Francisco on Thursday at 6 PM PT on ESPN2.

The Dons may have lost the reins for first place in the WCC against the Gaels this past weekend but Chris Gerlufsen has a diversity of talent on his deep roster (Jonathan Mogbo, Mike Sharavjamts, Marcus Williams, Malik Thomas, Ndewedo Newbury, Ryan Beasley).

What really stands out is their size and discipline on the defensive end. USF is one of the more physical teams that Gonzaga will come across in league play. On offense, you always have to keep your head on a swivel. Everyone is moving without the ball, never standing still. The Dons love to cut and cut hard.

