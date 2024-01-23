 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chet Holmgren Named to Team USA’s Player Pool for the Paris Olympics

Holmgren is 1 of 41 athletes named to the pool.

By Arden Cravalho
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men’s National Team Practice - Las Vegas Photo by Joe Amati/NBAE via Getty Images

It’s an honor to represent your country at the Olympics and Chet Holmgren has a shot to be apart of it just after his rookie season in the NBA. Team USA has selected 41 finalists that will be used to select the 12-player roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The complete roster will be announced at a later date.

The last Zag to be named to an Olympic roster was John Stockton with the “Dream Team” in 1992. The last time that Holmgren represented the United States was at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup in Latvia. He averaged 11.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.3 APG and 2.7 BPG and led his team to a gold medal while earning tournament MVP honors. He also participated with the Team USA Select team this past summer.

