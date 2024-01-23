Chet Holmgren’s High School Jersey Gets Retired

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s entire team (except for Josh Giddey) and a lot of members of the organization like Sam Presti showed up to support Chet Holmgren as his high school jersey was retired at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the weekend.
Chet Holmgren's Thunder teammates showed up to his high school jersey retirement!— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 20, 2024
He helped Minnehaha Academy win 4 state championships from 2017-21.
pic.twitter.com/5bubk5CcuT
.@okcthunder rookie Chet Holmgren got his jersey retired last night at Minnehaha Academy!@ChetHolmgren | @Minnehaha_BBall— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 20, 2024
(via @okcthunder) pic.twitter.com/PDAwywDsaC
Holmgren averaged 20.8 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 4.7 BPG and 4.4 APG on 68.2 FG% during his senior season. He concluded his high school basketball career with 1,567 points, 964 rebounds and 456 blocked shots while becoming one of the most accomplished players in Minnesota high school basketball history.
- 2021 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year
- 2021 Minnesota Mr. Basketball
- 2021 McDonald’s All-American
- 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP
Congrats, Chet! Well deserved!
