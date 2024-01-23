 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chet Holmgren’s High School Jersey Gets Retired

One of the best high school players in Minnesota history definitely deserves this high honor.

By Arden Cravalho
Chet Holmgren Jersey Retirement at Minnehaha Academy Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s entire team (except for Josh Giddey) and a lot of members of the organization like Sam Presti showed up to support Chet Holmgren as his high school jersey was retired at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the weekend.

Holmgren averaged 20.8 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 4.7 BPG and 4.4 APG on 68.2 FG% during his senior season. He concluded his high school basketball career with 1,567 points, 964 rebounds and 456 blocked shots while becoming one of the most accomplished players in Minnesota high school basketball history.

  • 2021 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year
  • 2021 Minnesota Mr. Basketball
  • 2021 McDonald’s All-American
  • 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP

Congrats, Chet! Well deserved!

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

