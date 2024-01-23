Chet Holmgren’s High School Jersey Gets Retired

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s entire team (except for Josh Giddey) and a lot of members of the organization like Sam Presti showed up to support Chet Holmgren as his high school jersey was retired at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota over the weekend.

He helped Minnehaha Academy win 4 state championships from 2017-21.



Holmgren averaged 20.8 PPG, 12.6 RPG, 4.7 BPG and 4.4 APG on 68.2 FG% during his senior season. He concluded his high school basketball career with 1,567 points, 964 rebounds and 456 blocked shots while becoming one of the most accomplished players in Minnesota high school basketball history.

2021 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year

2021 Minnesota Mr. Basketball

2021 McDonald’s All-American

2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP

Congrats, Chet! Well deserved!

