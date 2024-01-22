Gonzaga Ends Their Two-Game Road Trip in Southern California on a High Note, 105-63

The black uniforms aren’t cursed. Just a friendly reminder.

This was yet another beatdown of San Diego. This is the fifth time that the Zags have put up 100+ points this season, second against the Toreros. I have a feeling it will be the battle for last place in the West Coast Conference comes through America’s Finest City (or Stockton).

Braden Huff can be inconsistent with his play at times but has been an overall success story off the bench. The redshirt freshman had a game-high 26 points on 12-17 FG and 1-3 3PT to go along with 5 rebounds. He’s very much still in the running for the Freshman of the Year in the WCC.

Ben Gregg (15 points on 6-9 FG and 2-4 3PT, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block) has really excelled in his new starting role and Dusty Stromer (11 points on 3-5 3PT, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 block) just scored in double-double figures for the first time since December 2nd. Mark Few is playing chess with that move in the rotation.

Ryan Nembhard is starting to really look his best that I’ve seen from him as the leader on the floor for Gonzaga. 12 points on 5-8 FG, 12 assists but most importantly, 0 turnovers in the victory at the Jenny Craig Pavilion. When he’s smart with not being careless with the ball and his shooting decisions, I see a whole new and improved version of this squad.

The Zags may have hit their stride when it comes to their three-point shooting. Against the Toreros, Gonzaga went 10-25 3PT (40.0 3PT%). Since West Coast Conference play has started, the Zags have shot 38-97 3PT (39.1 3PT%). That’s a whole lot better than what fans had to witness throughout the non-conference.

A different problem is still an occurring problem in league play. That resides at the charity stripe. Gonzaga finished an abysmal 16-27 FT (65.4 FT%) against San Diego and as a team this season, they’re shooting 69.3% from the free throw line which ranks for 261st worst in the nation. Keep in mind, Division 1 only has 362 programs.

Time to welcome the Zags back home. One of the biggest tests since conference play has started lies ahead against San Francisco (15-5, 4-1) on Thursday at 6 PM PT. The Dons may have lost the reins for first place in the WCC against the Gaels this weekend but Chris Gerlufsen has a diversity of talent on his deep roster (one being the player of the year candidate in Jonathan Mogbo).

Arden Cravalho