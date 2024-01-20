Gonzaga @ San Diego Preview

Steve Lavin is still searching for his first win in West Coast Conference play. His recent game on Thursday at Portland was postponed due to weather and travel issues so it’s been a week since his team has last played. His young group is still searching for an identity and it’ll be a hard challenge to find it against Gonzaga.

As the Zags try to build off that fantastic second half performance against Pepperdine, the challenge will be coming from San Diego’s backcourt but some questions arise. Will the Toreros be playing without their former JUCO All-American, Lavin’s first WCC commit, the leading scorer for the Toreros: Deuce Turner (he didn’t suit up in their last game against Pepperdine)? Is it going to be another fast-paced affair like the first time these two teams meet? If so, Zags by 90. Does Mark Few continue with Ben Gregg in the starting lineup and Dusty Stromer off the bench?

San Diego’s record -

10-9, 0-4 (W vs Sonoma State, W vs Jackson State, L @ UC San Diego, W vs Le Moyne, W vs Navy, W vs Arkansas State, L vs Hawaii, W vs Northern Colorado, L @ Stanford, L @ Utah State, W vs Arizona State, W vs Portland State, W vs South Dakota, L vs Fresno State, W vs Westcliff, L vs Saint Mary’s, L @ #24 Gonzaga, L vs USF, L vs Pepperdine)

Key stats -

72.5 PPG

75.0 points allowed

43.5 FG%

35.3 3P%

73.5 FT%

36.4 RPG

13.1 APG

7.1 SPG

3.8 BPG

14.7 TO

KenPom rankings -

#239 overall

101.4 adjusted offensive efficiency (#272)

106.9 adjusted defensive efficiency (#182)

Key player to watch for -

Wayne McKinney III (junior, guard) - 14.6 PPG on 44.4 FG% and 37.3 3P%, 3.6 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.7 SPG

The Southern California native is a small guard but plays with a ton of heart. McKinney III is an athletic finisher and can score in multiple ways. On the other end, he’s a lockdown defender. He tries to make everyone better around him anyway he possibly can and has grown exponentially as a more versatile player each season with the Toreros.

McKinney III wasn’t available in the first head-to-head matchup against the Zags.

Time to head down to the Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego on ESPN+ at 7 PM PT as Gonzaga looks to end their three-game road trip on a bright spot.

