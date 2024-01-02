 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga Drops to #24 in the AP Poll

The Zags haven’t been this low in quite a long time.

By Arden Cravalho
NCAA Basketball: San Diego State at Gonzaga James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering its fourth loss of the year, Gonzaga (173 total votes) has dropped 11 spots in the AP Poll and falls out of the Top 20 for the first time since March 14, 2016. The streak of consecutive poll appearances at 142 straight weeks is still alive but barely breathing. 39 of the 63 voters didn’t rank the Zags.

In KenPom, Gonzaga ranks #28 overall with a 115.1 adjusted offensive efficiency (#25) and a 96.0 adjust defensive efficiency (#38). In the NET rankings, Gonzaga is #57 overall and still 0-4 in Quad 1 opportunities.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

