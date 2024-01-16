 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga Drops Out of the AP Poll for the First Time Since 2016

It’s the end of an era.

By Arden Cravalho
Gonzaga v Santa Clara Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

All good things must come to an end. After losing at Santa Clara this past weekend, Gonzaga (11-5, 2-1) has falling out of the AP Poll after 143 straight appearances of being listed in the Top 25. The Zags only received 5 total votes.

The 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid is in serious trouble. Even though Gonzaga has three more Quad 1 opportunities coming at Kentucky along with at San Francisco (in the Chase Center) and at Saint Mary’s, it seems the Zags need to win the West Coast Conference tournament to get in the field with that auto bid. Joe Lunardi’s recent Bracketology report has Gonzaga on the “First Four Out” line as the #69 team.

