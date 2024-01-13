16 Zags WBB Dominate Santa Clara

I might have felt confident about the Women’s chance for a victory at home against Santa Clara, but I didn’t think they would win in the fashion and amount we watched on Thursday. Honestly, my thought while watching the game was: don’t hurt em!

Brynna Maxwell started the game off with a quick three pointer after coming around the Kayleigh Truong pick and receiving a smart pass by Yvonne Ejim. On the following defensive possession, Kayleigh showed Tess Heal that if she was going to continue her stretch of 20+ point games, she was going to have fight for every point. To me, those two possessions encapsulate the type of energy the Bulldogs brought into this matchup against one of the better teams in the conference.

Despite that strong start, the first quarter was kind of disappointing. Gonzaga’s passing wasn’t as crisp and accurate as it we’ve come to expect from this team which allowed Santa Clara’s players to recover from the deeper help positioning against Yvonne and Eliza. While there were a couple nice plays into the paint, the Bulldogs seemed to intent on trying to take three pointers in spots that I haven’t seen much this season and they went just 2-7 from range this quarter while only shooting the ball 12 total times (6-12) compared to 15 by Santa Clara. In the dying moments of the period, Marya Hudgins stole a cross-court pass from Kayleigh then stormed up the court to nail a buzzer beater three pointer to help her team head into the break down just one point, 14-13.

Santa Clara made the first bucket of the quarter to take the lead by 1 point, but that glimmer of hope for the upset was promptly shut down as the Bulldogs went off for 24 points while holding the Broncos to just 7 points. The defense tightened up by switching better which allowed for more effective prevention of the penetrating drives that Santa Clara depends on for their success and forced a number of turnovers. Yvonne hit her stride by dominating the opposition’s paint with athletic recoveries, tough offensive rebounds, and creating for her teammates with good screens and smart passing. Bree Salenbien hit her first career three pointer midway through the period and drew loud cheers from those on the bench and the fans in the arena. Hollingsworth must’ve watched Hudgins’ first quarter-ending three pointer and said, “I can do that” as she drained an elbow three pointer with a quick release to conclude the period with Gonzaga leading 41-22.

Coming out of the half, Gonzaga could have let their foot off the gas given the 19 point lead, but they did anything but as they topped their second quarter performance by scoring 26 points while only allowing the Broncos to score 12. That being said, Santa Clara scored the first five points of the quarter as they were trying to crawl back into the game, but Gonzaga wasn’t having such nonsense as the team continued their tough defensive pressure to force turnovers, grabbed offensive rebounds, and made eleven of their twenty shots. Eliza had a hot quarter with 9 points while Yvonne and Callie both dropped 5. Heading into the final quarter, Gonzaga led 67-36.

After dropping 16 points in the first 4 minutes of the final period, Coach Fortier finally showed some mercy to the Broncos by bringing in some of the backups for the remainder of the matchup and allowing them to close out this well deserved victory, 87-49.

Key stats to note from the final boxscore: