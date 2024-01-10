Domantas Sabonis to Be Featured in Netflix’s NBA Documentary

Netflix is creating a new NBA documentary series modeled after its NFL “Quarterback” show. The five players to be profiled for first season of the project are LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, and Domantas Sabonis.

LeBron James’ SpringHill Company, Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions have teamed up to produce the series

The name of the series and its premiere date are unknown as of now. The Netflix crew has already begun filming.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho