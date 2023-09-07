2023-2024 Gonzaga Roster is Live

Gonzaga’s 2023-24 roster is now live on GoZags.com. Headshots aren’t available at the moment but in due time. 12 players are currently on the roster (10 scholarships, 2 walk-ons). I expect more walk-ons to join whenever they have an open tryout for the students.

Here are all the scholarship players:

Ryan Nembhard (0)

Steele Venters (2),

Luka Krajnovic (3)

Dusty Stromer (4)

Nolan Hickman (10)

Jun Seok Yeo (21)

Anton Watson (22)

Graham Ike (32)

Ben Gregg (33)

Braden Huff (34)

Here are the current walk-ons:

Joe Few (15)

Colbey Brooks (25)

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho