Mark Few, Kelly Olynyk, and Filip Petrusev All Competing in the FIBA World Cup Semifinals

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is coming to an end and three Zags have a shot at being named the champion of the entire tournament. Regardless of what happens, all three countries they’re representing have clinched a spot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mark Few (USA): The legendary Gonzaga coach has taken his leadership and transitioned his coaching skillset into Team USA’s offense. It’s quite easy to tell how Steve Kerr’s squad has assimilated to what Few has brought into his Gonzaga program on that end of the floor over the past few decades.

Kelly Olynyk (Canada): 11.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.8 APG in 6 games played

Filip Petrusev (Serbia): 9.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG in 4 games played (dealt with and ankle injury that sidelined him for two games)

Serbia (5-1) takes on Canada (5-1) tomorrow at 1:45 AM PT and USA (5-1) will battle it out with Germany (6-0) at 5:40 AM PT in Manila, Philippines.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho