Chase Center to Host Gonzaga-USF

Last time the Zags played at the home of the Golden State Warriors, it didn’t end well (Arkansas knocking out Gonzaga in the 2022 Sweet Sixteen).

By Arden Cravalho
Arkansas v Gonzaga Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

As much as I love heading up to the Hilltop to watch the Zags-Dons in that small War Memorial gymnasium, this is so much better. Gonzaga will take on USF at the home of the Golden State Warriors on February 29th on ESPN2 at 8 PM PT. You know that I will be in attendance at the house that Steph Curry built.

I’m very excited to see how the Dayton transfer and NBA prospect, Mike Sharavjamts (Mongolian Mike), fairs against Gonzaga. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10 AM PT.

This will be a tough Bay Area road trip to end the regular season for the Zags with this massive NBA atmosphere at the Chase Center and then having to travel to Moraga to battle it out with rival Saint Mary’s just two days later.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

