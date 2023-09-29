Gonzaga vs Kentucky Time/TV Set

I love watching college basketball games on a Saturday afternoon, especially when it’s Gonzaga-Kentucky on my screen. You can catch the Zags-Wildcats on February 10th on CBS at 1 PM PT. This will be the first time that Mark Few and the Gonzaga Bulldogs have played in Lexington, Kentucky at the Rupp Arena.

Our 2023-24 schedule with confirmed TV assignments and tipoff times ⤵️https://t.co/9cdU8L7pKh https://t.co/FZLmurMaRP pic.twitter.com/VEMItO4ic1 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 28, 2023

This will be second game of the six-game series between the two historic programs after Gonzaga took care of Kentucky last season at the Spokane Arena, 88-72. The teams will square off in Seattle in the 2024-25 season and then Nashville in 2025-2026. The series closes with Kentucky visiting the McCarthey Athletic Center for the first time ever in 2027-28.

No Oscar Tshiebwe vs Drew Timme, going to be a lot of new faces for both teams.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho