Gonzaga to Host Eastern Oregon

The latest addition to Gonzaga’s non-conference schedule is Eastern Oregon on November 14th. The Mountaineers are an NAIA school located in La Grande and this will be the third consecutive season the two programs have faced off. Last December, the Zags set the program record for the widest margin of victory in a 78-point win over Eastern Oregon, 120-42.

This matchup fills in a gap on the schedule after the season opener against Yale at the McCarthey Athletic Center (possibly one more could be added). Eastern Oregon will be a solid tune-up before the Zags head to the Aloha State for the gauntlet of a field that is the Maui Invitational.

