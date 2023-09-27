Zags vs Trojans Time and Location Set

The bright lights of Vegas are going to be shining on the Zags/Trojans on December 2nd at 10 PM ET on ESPN at the MGM Grand. This Top 25 West Coast showdown will headline the Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational. Washington and Colorado State will open the Saturday night doubleheader at 7 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

What is really intriguing about this matchup is Dusty Stromer going up against Bronny James once again. Stromer was 4-0 against James back in high school and the two will now face off on a bigger stage of Sin City.

The rest of the Trojans definitely need a mention as you can’t forget about Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis for USC. That is a backcourt capable of leading USC to a final PAC-12 title.

