Pavle Stosic Named Newest Zag

Just in time for the first week of practice.

By Arden Cravalho
U18 Casademont Zaragoza v U18 Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul - EB Adidas Next Generation Tournament 5th place game Photo by Tolga Adanali/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

A late addition to Gonzaga’s roster in Pavle Stosic from Serbia makes the amount of scholarship players on the roster at 11 total with 1 scholarship remaining to give out. The 19-year-old, 6’8” power forward last played in Spain where he averaged 3.4 PPG and 3.3 RPG. As you can tell, depth and size in the frontcourt is the major strength for the 2023-2024 Zags.

Here is Stosic at the airport heading to Spokane in a recent tweet.

Stosic will have four years of college eligibility but will be limited in his first season as he adjust to the game in the States and learns the Gonzaga system.

