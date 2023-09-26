Zach Norvell and Jorge Sanz Promoted

Due to the NCAA allowing two more assistant coaches, Zach Norvell and Jorge Sanz got the call up.

Following his tenure at Gonzaga, Norvell made five appearances in the NBA, three with the Golden State Warriors and two with the Los Angeles Lakers. He then returned to his alma mater and receives a promotion after serving as a Graduate Assistant for the past two seasons. The 2018 WCC Newcomer of the Year’s playing days may be behind him but his coaching days look very bright ahead.

Along with being the Director of Basketball Operations, Sanz will take a seat on the bench as an assistant coach. It’s going to be a busy season for him.

This past summer, Sanz was a member of the under-18 Spanish national team coaching staff. He helped guide Spain to a silver medal at the U18 European Championships.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho