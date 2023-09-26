WCC and MWC to Have Joint Media Day in Las Vegas

The West Coast Conference announced it’ll hold a joint Media Day with the Mountain West Conference on October 11th to 12th at Resorts World in Las Vegas. The Gonzaga athletes attending are TBD.

very strange... WCC/MWC having a joint media day? pic.twitter.com/zkGWLHkzZt — Arden Independence Cravalho (@a_cravalho) September 22, 2023

This is a bit strange move but it could just be done to cut down costs for the two conferences and for both to gain more publicity. Gloria Nevarez is the current Mountain West Conference Commissioner and the previous West Coast Conference Commissioner. Stu Jackson replaced Nevarez as the head dawg for the WCC.

Keep in mind, the MWC hasn’t ruled out merging with the PAC-2 in an effort to move to a Power 5 conference. Also, the WCC is looking for a replacement for BYU that fits the conference’s basketball identity.

