Kyle Wiltjer Signs With Reyer Venezia

Reyer Venezia in Italy has signed Kyle Wiltjer. The former Gonzaga forward played last season with the Zhejiang Lions in China and averaged 15.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.6 APG.

208 centimetri per 109 chilogrammi, l’Umana Reyer firma il miglior tiratore da tre della Liga ACB 2021/22

Benvenuto Kyle Wiltjer!

Il comunicato https://t.co/KjtQrnAWTI#Uniti pic.twitter.com/aNUi9pRCh2 — Reyer Venezia (@REYER1872) September 21, 2023

In the 2021-2022 season, Wiltjer won the Champions League with Lenovo Tenerife. He played in 36 league games and was named the best three-point shooter in the Liga ACB with 47.8 3P%.

Wiltjer is an experienced forward with over 6 years playing professionally overseas as well as a season in the NBA with the Houston Rockets. He brings a winning attitude whatever country he competes in.

