Filed under:

Kyle Wiltjer Signs With Reyer Venezia

From Canada to USA to Greece to Spain to Turkey to China to Italy, call him Mr. Worldwide.

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
2022/2023 CBA League - Zhejiang Lions v Shanxi Loongs Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Reyer Venezia in Italy has signed Kyle Wiltjer. The former Gonzaga forward played last season with the Zhejiang Lions in China and averaged 15.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.6 APG.

In the 2021-2022 season, Wiltjer won the Champions League with Lenovo Tenerife. He played in 36 league games and was named the best three-point shooter in the Liga ACB with 47.8 3P%.

Wiltjer is an experienced forward with over 6 years playing professionally overseas as well as a season in the NBA with the Houston Rockets. He brings a winning attitude whatever country he competes in.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

