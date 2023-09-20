Nikolas Khamenia to Attend Kraziness in the Kennel

Nikolas Khamenia in the Class of 2025 will take his official visit to Gonzaga on October 6th and attend Kraziness in the Kennel the following day. He took an unofficial visit to Gonzaga last October to attend Kraziness in the Kennel as well.

Nikolas Khamenia was showing out at the @pangosaacamp Premier 80 @nikolaskhamenia



The 2025 PF has offers from Kansas, Gonzaga, UCLA, Stanford, Illinois, Iowa, and others. pic.twitter.com/GH4LTvurcI — BallerTV (@BallerTV) July 11, 2023

The 6’8” wing looks to be a three-point specialist that could excel at the next level. Along with his high basketball IQ, Khamenia plays with fluidity and maturity. You can see the confidence this young man possesses with the ball in his hands. The versatility in his entire game stands out when watching Khamenia’s highlights.

In addition to Gonzaga, Khamenia has received offers from UCLA, Kansas, Iowa, UNLV, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Stanford and Nebraska.

Wouldn’t be surprised if fans saw Isiah Harwell (2025), Asa Newell (2024), and/or Zoom Diallo (2024) also in attendance at Kraziness in the Kennel.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho